Manning River Times

Tigers and Sharks to contest division one women's hockey grand final

September 16 2022 - 2:00am
Tigers captain Jordy Hardy is one of the most consistent players in the division one competition.

TIGERS will look to make amends for a shock defeat in the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final by defeating Sharks in the Manning division one women's decider on Saturday to start at 5pm.

