TIGERS will look to make amends for a shock defeat in the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final by defeating Sharks in the Manning division one women's decider on Saturday to start at 5pm.
This brings together the two most dominant teams from recent years and should be a highly skilled, physical and open match.
Sharks come into the grand final after defeating Chatham in a tight final that went the distance and it will be interesting to see if they can lift again this week after that taxing finals encounter.
Sharks boast several NSW Masters players, who provide plenty of class and experience.
Kristy Aldridge, Linda Ferguson and Katrina Brown will all need to bring their big match experience tomorrow. Three key players have also been Sharks' best players in 2022 in goalkeeper Amanda Moscatt, Cassie Saville and their leader, Mel Mendham.
Olivia Pearce, Nicole Hammond and Chloe Neal have been big improver for Sharks this campaign.
It is expected that Ash Harry will also come into the side, and she is players to be watched closely by Tigers. Tigers come into the match as minor premiers in both the Manning Valley competition and the Mid North Coast Hockey League.
The surprise defeat in the premier league final a few weeks ago will be a motivation for this well drilled team to bounce back this Saturday.
Coach Janine Watts admitted after that game her side didn't make the most of goal scoring opportunities and this is one aspect of the game where they'll look to improve tomorrow.
Sister act of Australian Country player Lara Watts and her NSW representative, younger sibling Abby will hold the key in the Tigers midfield. Both have the ability to lead their team to victory.
Tigers key performers could well come from their hardworking strikers Georgie O'Byrne, Olivia Lewis and Taylor Clark.
If they can make the most of early opportunities this will prove further confidence to Tigers. Jordy Hardy again in 2022 has shown why she is regarded as of the most consistent and best players in the association and her incredible work rate will make life difficult for the Sharks midfield attack, where Tigers should win.
Grand finals tomorrow will start from 11am when Great Lakes play Sharks in division three women. At 12.30 Sharks and Wingham meet in C-grade men while Town tackle Chatham from 2pm in division two women. The B-grade men's clash between Sharks and Tigers will be underway from 3.30. A preview of these games appears online.
