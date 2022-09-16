The Lansdowne Community Hall will host another "Café for a Day" next Wednesday, September 21 commencing at 10am.
Please come along and enjoy good company, tasty food, musical entertainment with Heath Watts and a display and talk by members of The Men's Shed. If you have something for "Show and Tell" feel free to bring it along.
This is the first time in 18 months that the hall has been able to put on another "Café for a Day" due to COVID, so please come along so we can all have a lovely day.
There will be a small charge of $5 to cover costs.
For catering purposes please contact Rhonda on 0418 920 984 or Gai on 6556 7150 if you are attending.
The next Shirley's Coffee and Connect morning will be in the Lansdowne Community Hall on October 18. The September morning was a huge success so Shirley is hoping the October morning will be even bigger.
The Mid North Coast Country Music Association is running a fundraiser for the Lansdowne Community Hall's annual art show which will be held next year at the hall. The art show allows people of all ages to have an opportunity to have their art displayed for others to enjoy with a people's choice award and a number of sections for the children and young people to take part and be creative.
The fundraiser will be held in the hall on October 30 from 10am to 4pm. Walk-up artist are welcome. There will be tea, coffee, and cakes available and entry is adults $5, children $3 and children under five years are free.
Local young women Sarah and Bella are sisters who grew up in Lansdowne. They are not ones to sit around and wait for things to come to them, they make things happen and they have started their own business.
They started by purchasing a food cart, fixed it up and fitted it out, and made sure they had all the right paperwork and requirements, and have now started their own business called the Mugshots Mobile Café.
They are starting to gain a following and this Saturday they are beginning to trial some of their dinner menus for service. They are excited to announce that they will be at the Discovery Park at Darawank, on the Wallamba Rover, for service. Their café menu closes at 3pm and their dinner service will begin at 5:30.
They will have rotating dinner options but for their grand opening there will be pastas, breads and desserts!
Their menu will be posted on Facebook. Plan a date night by the water this weekend and pop out to their mobile café for some dinner. Seating is available.
The Lansdowne Community Hall's next market day will be on Saturday, October 29.
Bookings are now being taken for stall holders and inside and outside sites are available. First time stall holders do not pay a booking fee and all stall holders have a free morning tea. For all inquiries and bookings phone 6556 7146.
The Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade has taken delivery of a 'loan' Category 1 RFS tanker recently whilst their Lansdowne 1 vehicle is upgraded. It is marked as FLEET 1M.
If you are interested in viewing the vehicle, you can do so on Sunday, September 18 when the brigade is holding their Get Ready day which will be held at the fire shed from between 9am and noon.
Go along and meet with the brigade members to discuss any fire related questions you may have now that the bushfire period has commenced and fire permits are required.
You can also ask any questions about joining the brigade. New members are always welcome.
The Coopernook Fire Brigade is prepared for its Get Ready day which will be held on Sunday, September 18 at the brigade's fire shed. They will have a sausage sizzle and cold drinks on sale, a free jumping castle, lawn games, truck display and fire advice. There will be a special appearance from Cooper the Fire Dog. They will also be handing out free Get Ready information packs.
The Moorland School community were very excited when arriving at the school and saw the wonderful new cover over the play equipment and sandpit.
Thank you to P and C president Racheal Buttsworth for successfully applying for a Community Building Partnership Grant. The new $19,000 cover will ensure students are protected from the sun. A thank you to our local MP Leslie Williams for her ongoing support of their school.
The Upper Lansdowne Social Craft Group's Open Day is on next Thursday, September 22 from 10am to noon.
Community members are invited along to see the wide variety of crafts and techniques that the members of the group practise. You will be able to "have a go" at a craft that appeals to you and share a cuppa with them. New members are always welcome.
The next concert to be held at the Upper Lansdowne Hall will be on Wednesday. October 26 commencing at 7pm. The Whitetop Mountaineers, a duo from the USA, will be appearing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.