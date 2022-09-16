Manning River Times
Home/News

Lansdowne community invited to meet and be entertained at cafe for a day

By Margaret Haddon
September 16 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Watts will entertain at the Lansdowne Hall "cafe for a day". Photo by Scott Calvin

The Lansdowne Community Hall will host another "Café for a Day" next Wednesday, September 21 commencing at 10am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.