NOT that he needs it, but Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins has extra motivation to defeat Port City in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League final.
If that's the case, he'll lead the Tigers into the grand final against Old Bar at Old Bar on Saturday, September 24. That'll be his 100th first grade game.
"That'd be good. But we have to win first this week,'' Collins said.
The Tigers are fresh from an upset and come-from-behind 14-12 win over Forster-Tuncurry in the minor semi last Saturday. Port City lost 28-24 to Old Bar in a physical major semi on Sunday.
Collins was due to find out last night if halfback Jarom Haines and centre Josh Griffiths would be playing. Haines comes out of COVID isolation today.
"At this stage I'm not sure. Maybe,'' Collins said.
"I want to settle that by Thursday. I'll be able to tell you on On the Bench.''
(Collins will be this week's guest on the On the Bench segment from around 4pm today on the Manning River Times Facebook page).
While they scored a win in the minor semi, Collins agrees the Tigers will have to improve to beat Port City.
"We were a little rusty,'' he admitted, although he added that the late reshuffle to the starting lineup provided a few problems.
He went to Port on Sunday to watch the Breakers. Nothing that happened on that day changed his opinion of what to expect this weekend.
"The Breakers are good from 1-17 and they like to get into the grind,'' he said.
"We'll have to get a good start. That seems to unsettle them and throws them off their game plan.
"We also have to do the little things right and value possession. We can't afford to give them cheap ball.''
Collins said the fact his side hit back from 12-4 down midway through the second half against the Hawks shows there's still plenty of hunger in the side. They've over-achieved this year, but Collins said they still haven't won anything.
A Wingham-Old Bar grand final would be a financial bonanza for the group.
"I think that's what Old Bar wants as well,'' Collins said.
"It would be great to get there. But we'll concentrate on Sunday first.''
Taree City will have two sides involved on Sunday, the women's league tag and under 18s. Both will play Port City and both beat Port Macquarie in closely contested minor semi-finals last Saturday.
The Bulls hope to have hooker Charlie Dignam available for the 18s after he missed last weekend due to illness. Wauchope (league tag) and Macleay Valley (under 18s) are through to the grand final.
Forster-Tuncurry plays Port Macquarie in the reserve grade final.
Matches will be underway from 11am on Sunday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
