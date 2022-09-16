THE football season is never-ending for rugby league and rugby union talent Lucy Green from Taree.
This weekend she heads to Newcastle to play trials for the Knights Tarsha Gale (under 19) squad. The 18-year-old halfback was a member of this year's team that made the grand final, so it would be a given that she'll be part of the 2023 campaign. Training will start next month for the competition that kicks off in late January and runs until April/May.
So she'll have a brief respite from league to concentrate on her other sporting passion - rugby union.
On September 28 Lucy jets to Adelaide with the NSW Country women's team to play in a week-long tournament.
She'll be the youngest players in the squad of 27 heading to South Australia. She's hoping to get a start in the halves.
Lucy's had one training session with the team, but the main preparation will start when the players arrive in Adelaide. Lucy understands there'll be a South Australian team in the tournament along with Australian Defence Forces, but isn't sure what other sides or states will be represented.
This will be the second time she's represented Country this year. Lucy was a member of the under 18 team that upset City in Bathurst midyear, winning 14-13 after trailing 13-0 at the break. This was the first time Country has beaten City.
She's been named in Country teams for the past couple of seasons, however, COVID outbreaks or lockdowns managed to intervene before the games were played.
Perhaps Lucy should consider playing cricket as well. Because she plays a prefect straight bat when asked if she has a preference between league or union.
"No,'' she replies.
'"I like them both.''
She managed to mix them both effectively this year. Apart from playing with the Knights in the Tarsha Gale Cup, Lucy was a member of the Manning Ratz premiership winning women's 10s rugby team in the Lower North Coast competition.
When that was finished she turned out for the Wingham Tigers in the North Coast women's league. That was apart from various games of representative rugby.
She completes her HSC this year at St Clare's High School and hopes to go to Newcastle University in 2023. At this stage she has no plans to make a choice between league and rugby.
Lucy concedes the pathways are probably clearer in league, where she could possibly make her way into an expanded NRLW competition through the Knights. She supports the Knights in the NRLW, although she switches allegiances to the Panthers in the NRL.
However, there's also the possibility of breaking into the Hunter Wildfires in women's rugby.
"I'm just going to see what happens,'' she said,
