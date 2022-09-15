OLD Bar's walking wounded, centre Kurt Lewis and utility player Drew Watkins will be given until late next week to prove their fitness for the historic Saturday, September 24 Group Three Rugby League grand final to be played at Old Bar.
Both were injured in the Pirates' 28-24 triumph over Port City in the major semi at Port Macquarie last Sunday. Lewis, who scored two tries and was the most dangerous attacking player on the field until replaced, has a shoulder problem while Watkins sustained rib damage.
"They're both pretty sore at the moment. Drew has been cleared of a break, but he's injured rib cartilage and that's painful,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
"Kurt's damaged his AC joint. It's touch and go with both of them at the moment.''
The solidly built Watkins was a late season gain for the Pirates, with Henry saying he can fill positions from the wing to the middle forwards.
"Drew's been really handy,'' he said.
Henry said the Pirates will have a captain's run next Friday and a decision on whether the pair plays will probably be delayed until then.
The Pirates will have consistent Will Clarke back in the forwards after he was a late withdrawal from the major semi.
"That's a massive win for us,'' Henry said.
RELATED:
He added that if Lewis is out, James Handford will probably move from the back row to the centres, where he has played previously.
"James has been huge for us. He's a big body and a great defender. Obviously we want Kurt there, but James will do the job for us if needed,'' Henry said.
He added there's already 'a serious buzz' around the Old Bar community hosting the grand final for the first time.
"It's the first of its kind and it's massive to be part of it. People are already talking about it and this is huge for the community,'' Henry said.
Henry, who plays hooker, also copped a battering in what was a physical major semi-final and he admits he was 'pretty sore' in the days that followed.
"I'm pleased we don't have to play this week,'' he said.
The Pirates will be chasing the club's first premiership this century. Old Bar's last win was in 1999 when they met Forster Dragons - a club that no longer exists - in the grand final played at the Jack Neal Oval.
Several members of Old Bar's current first grade side weren't born then.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.