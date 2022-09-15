Manning River Times

Two Pirates in doubt for September 24 grand final at Old Bar

By Mick McDonald
September 15 2022 - 12:00am
Match winning centre Kurt Lewis is in doubt for the grand final due to a shoulder injury.

OLD Bar's walking wounded, centre Kurt Lewis and utility player Drew Watkins will be given until late next week to prove their fitness for the historic Saturday, September 24 Group Three Rugby League grand final to be played at Old Bar.

