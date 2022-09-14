The influence of the women around me - my mother, grandmother, sister, cousins, schoolmates and other important people in our lives, has been transformational, as indeed has been the positive effect of women in business and especially organisations such as Rotary.
However there have been two other important women in my life - our lives - who I was not privileged to meet that have had a major and lasting influence on me, and frankly, the rest of us.
They are two of the many great women of history - Queen Victoria and our dear departed Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
It is easy not to fully appreciate just how much these two women changed our lives for the better and how they have have given us access to rich traditions, ceremony, freedom and wealth; not just financial wealth but the wealth of education, of awareness, of understanding who we are, what we stand for, and the freedom to be democratic. The ability to say, write and be what we want to be and to aspire to better things. To be treated with respect for being individuals. These features of our lives have not come easily down through history and do not exist to that extent in almost half the world today.
These two women - ordinary human beings in a way, but thrust into extraordinary roles through events of history - have left a great legacy in their wake and it matters not whether you are a dedicated monarchist or a republican, you will appreciate that you woke this morning with the freedom to be either; the freedom to express your opinions.
With hundreds of problems - family, personal and of state - the Queen of my time, Elizabeth II, was a dependable bulwark who was an extraordinary rock of continuity and helped to deliver what we now enjoy; notwithstanding droughts, fires, floods and pandemics, and her passing encourages pause for thought before we shake the tree of life too harshly.
This is not the time to speak of deep change; it is change we will be dealing with for at least the next five years and we all need to contribute to a good outcome for everyone, under the guidance, wisdom and leadership of our newly installed King Charles III.
We owe that good outcome to our children and those who can't influence history.
