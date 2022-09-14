It is easy not to fully appreciate just how much these two women changed our lives for the better and how they have have given us access to rich traditions, ceremony, freedom and wealth; not just financial wealth but the wealth of education, of awareness, of understanding who we are, what we stand for, and the freedom to be democratic. The ability to say, write and be what we want to be and to aspire to better things. To be treated with respect for being individuals. These features of our lives have not come easily down through history and do not exist to that extent in almost half the world today.