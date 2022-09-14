WONDER Brahma couldn't break his maiden status in 17 starts in Hong Kong, but it has only taken Gosford trainer Adam Duggan three attempts to get him to win in his new surrounds.
The seven-year-old gelding settled in front, went for home at the top of the straight under jockey Andrew Gibbons and hung on well to beat several other runners that were closing late in the Holiday Coast Office Maiden Handicap over 1312m at the Manning Valley Race Club meeting at Taree on Tuesday.
That followed placings at Taree and Port Macquarie that were impressive enough to see Wonder Brahma go to the post as a $2 favourite in his latest run. Wonder Brahma was Duggan's only runner at the seven-race meeting.
Duggan, who will now look for another suitable country race in which to place Wonder Brahma, explained how the horse ended up at his stable.
"A couple of owners - one from Australia and the other from Hong Kong - combine to bring a few horses across from Hong Kong and I was the lucky recipient of this one and also Diamond Diesel," he said.
"The horses may have been injured over there or seem like a change of environment could suit them. It's about giving them another crack at what they're bred to do.
"The two owners race a few with (trainer) Mark Newnham and he was good enough to suggest me as another trainer they might like to try. That's how I ended up with these two horses. It's been a pretty good association so far and hopefully it'll continue.
"Wonder Brahma wants to race. For a seven-year-old he's definitely keen to do it and I thought that from the start. He's still got that zest for racing and enough ability and I thought if I can place him well he would be hard to beat.
"If you do the right thing with this sort of horse it can work out. He can perform in a race that suits, so the aim now is to find another one for him."
Six-year-old gelding Diamond Diesel was unplaced at his only start in Hong Kong and has won two out of three under Duggan's training.
"Diamond Diesel is nominated for Randwick and Newcastle on Saturday and he'll go around at one of those venues," Duggan said. "He's a lovely horse, I've got a lot of time for him. He sustained a stress fracture to his shoulder over there and had a lot of time off. He's going well now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.