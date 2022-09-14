Manning River Times

New Brahma breaks maiden status with win at Taree

By Greg Prichard
September 14 2022 - 2:30am
Andrew Gibbons had a win at Taree with Wonder Brahma

WONDER Brahma couldn't break his maiden status in 17 starts in Hong Kong, but it has only taken Gosford trainer Adam Duggan three attempts to get him to win in his new surrounds.

