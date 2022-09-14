Hunter New England hospitals are under record-level pressure: data

Around six in 10 patients (62.8 per cent) were seen on time, the lowest of any quarter since BHI began reporting in 2010. The number of patients who left without, or before completing treatment (76,117) was up 67.6 per cent when compared with 2019 and the highest on record. This includes patients who were triaged but left the ED before treatment began, and patients who began treatment but left before it was completed.