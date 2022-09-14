Seaside Classic tennis tournament back in 2022

The Old Bar Tennis Club is pleased to be organising the Seaside Classic Tennis Tournament again this year.
This event has been running for many years.
It will be conducted over three days from September 23 to 25. There will be singles and doubles events for men and women.
Entry forms available on the Old Bar Tennis Club website and entries close next Monday, September 19. Cash prizes are to be won with Lauders Real Estate the sponsor.
Old Bar Tennis Club is again organising a holiday camp for the kids.
It will be held in the school holidays, from Tuesday to Friday, September 27 to October 7. This will cater for children from four to 16 years of age. No experience is needed and racquets are available. What a great way to engender interest in the sport.
Registration for Term 4 tennis is now open. Contact head coach Ellise Bowerman on 0411 476 063 or email her via ellisebowermantennis@gmail.com. Active Kids Vouchers accepted and open to three years and up.
Last Sunday, Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch held a barefoot bowls and putt putt golf day for veterans and their families at Club Old Bar. The Lower North Coast District Council of RSL NSW has been included in the pilot for the sport and recreation program.
The day was a huge success with more than 80 people attending the day.
The sub-branch put together a round robin for the barefoot bowls, which included competitors/veterans and family from Harrington, Wingham, Taree and Old Bar.
It was an incredibly fun day filled with friendly banter and lots of laughter. Lunch was also provided and consisted of pizza and chips.
The grand final was held after lunch and was won by members of the Wingham RSL Sub-branch with members from Harrington Sub-branch coming in runners up. (Clearly Old Bar needs to get in some serious practice before future tournaments).
Sub-branch president, Jeff Earley was delighted with the success of the day and is hoping to organise another barefoot bowls day in January 2023.
They are also looking to organise another sport and recreation day in November. These events are open to any veteran or serving member and their families.
This sport and recreation program is a key component of the RSL NSW 2021-2026 Strategic Plan and supports the RSL goal to grow membership to support each other, have fun and help all veterans and their families in need.
The pilot program supports veteran wellbeing and community connection, fuelled by mateship, recreation, and a bit of healthy competition along the way. The structure is purpose-built and designed in line with the latest research in consultation with members.
The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch is flying the Australian Flag at half-mast at the Old Bar Soldiers Memorial Hall due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. This is as a mark of mourning and respect, and in accordance with protocol.
President, Jeff Earley paid respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during the RSL Sport and Recreation Day and observed a minute's silence.
He said, "On behalf of all members of the Old Bar Beach RSL sub-Branch and RSL NSW we extend are deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal family, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"Her Majesty was a veteran of the British Army and a wife, mother and grandmother of veterans. We thank Her Majesty's unwavering support as Patron of the RSL and for a lifetime of public duty to the Crown, the Commonwealth, and to millions of people across the globe.
"Rest In Peace"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.