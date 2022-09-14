TEAMS from Woy Woy to Grafton were in Taree for Manning Dragon Boat Club's two day regatta.
Community teams regatta was on the water at 9am after the event was opened by Mid oast Council mayor, Claire Pontin.
Two teams of very keen paddlers who had never ventured on the water before in a dragon boat donned colourful hair in the Allsorts team or wore their Coastline hats to be prepared for the 200m races on the Manning River. Even though Coastline came
out second place no one was disappointed in the fun racing. Both teams improved their times by at least 10 seconds from the first heat to the final.
Dragon Boats NSW CEO, Tony Henderson, presented the trophies and individual DBNSW medals for being part of the racing.
By noon Dr David Gillespie Member for Lyne, opened the Sports Regatta as gazebos were starting to fill up the foreshores and paddlers were gathering in excitement.
First event was the Dash for Cash where the Newcastle Dragonhunters took away the $500 purse and trophy provided by Yea Plumbing.
By 2pm more teams had arrived for the 1km race - a gruelling event with little respite. From the bridge to the Manning Rowing Club the boats raced. Manning River Dragon Boat Club filled one of the boats and finished third to Newcastle Dragonhunters and Kempsey River Rats. A great finish even with their boat having to stop to realign during the race.
The next day was beautiful with the sun shining ready for the 200m races. Pastor Russ, a Biripi elder, welcomed the paddlers for the event. It was a wonderful ceremony and the dragon boaters were delighted to have been a part.
Fierce paddling all day, friendships rekindled, and new friendships formed, being all part of the dragon boating fraternity.
Presentation of the trophies concluded the fantastic weekend. There was even a small dragon that came with Michael Cole to present the MJC Carpentry and Building trophy for the opens 10s race. This event was won by Dragons on the Rocks and Flamin' Dragons from Port Macquarie.
