EMERGENCY services are warning the Mid North Coast to prepare for another wet summer after confirming a third consecutive La Nina outlook for the months ahead.
The Bureau of Meteorology said recent cooling in the central tropical Pacific had led modelling to conclude cooler than average ocean temperatures will linger until at least the end of the year.
"The majority of models predict an easing of the La Nina in early 2023, suggesting a relatively short-lived event," the bureau said in Tuesday's update.
"Climate change continues to influence Australian and global climate. Australia's climate has warmed by around 1.47 degrees Celsius for the 19102020 period.
"There has also been a trend towards a greater proportion of rainfall from high intensity short duration rainfall events, especially across northern Australia."
La Nina means above average spring and summer rainfall for northern and eastern Australia.
NSW State Emergency Service Commissioner Carlene York said the agency was gearing up for another busy period. She urged NSW residents to make sure they were prepared as well, encouraging them to start taking measures immediately.
The volunteer rescue group faced its busiest 12 months on record in the year to June 30, with a flood-related message sent out to the public on average every four minutes during the June and July flooding.
"Today's declaration means eastern Australia is heading into a third consecutive La Nina season, which presents unique risks and challenges," Commissioner York said. "There is already wet soil, high rivers and full dams right across our state, and with more rain on the horizon comes the very real possibility of flooding.
"We know that time is crucial in emergencies. If you receive an evacuation warning or order you need to already have a plan in place and be ready to act immediately."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.