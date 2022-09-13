Manning River Times
Port Macquarie's Festival of the Sun has been cancelled amid La Nina concerns

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
September 13 2022 - 9:00am
Port Macquarie's Festival of the Sun (FOTSUN) for December 2022 has been cancelled. Picture of festival goers at the Festival of the Sun that was held earlier this year by Mardi Borg

Port Macquarie's Festival of the Sun (FOTSUN) has been cancelled.

