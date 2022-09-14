Manning River Times
Red Cross High Tea at Taree to encourage new members

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
September 14 2022 - 5:00am
Lyanne and Peter McFarlane opened their house up for the Red Cross High Tea. Picture Julia Driscoll

The champagne was flowing and the tiered cake stands were piled high (but not for long) at the Red Cross High Tea held at the Taree home of Lyanne and Peter McFarlane on Thursday, September 8.

