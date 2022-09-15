Manning River Times

Sharkim wins but there's work to do says trainer

By Greg Prichard
Updated September 15 2022 - 1:37am, first published 1:00am
SHARKIM can do a few things wrong in a race, but he still had plenty on the opposition in the MNCRA 2021-22 Leading Trainer Kris Lees Class 2 Handicap at Manning Valley Race Club's meeting at Taree on Tuesday.

