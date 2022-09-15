SHARKIM can do a few things wrong in a race, but he still had plenty on the opposition in the MNCRA 2021-22 Leading Trainer Kris Lees Class 2 Handicap at Manning Valley Race Club's meeting at Taree on Tuesday.
The four-year-old gelding went through along the inside to be leading on settling down and was never headed from that point, zooming over the 1007m to win by 1.64 lengths over favourite Paradise Island. It was Sharkim's third win from eight starts.
"He still had a bit of a tendency to lay out on the turn," Sharkim's trainer Greg McFarlane said. "He can get away with it in that grade because he's probably a bit better than them, but he won't be able to get away with it if he steps up to provincial class or anything further than that.
"So we'll keep working on him. He just needs to be sensible and pace himself a bit and I think if he can learn to relax he can get up to 1200 metres and win."
McFarlane, who trains at Gosford, said he already had a likely next run for Sharkim in mind.
"We'll see how he pulls up, but potentially he could go around again at Port Macquarie on Sunday week," he said. "We'll just slowly go through the grades with him and see what he can do."
