My Shout: Is it un-Australian to not enjoy cooking a barbecue?

CALL us un-Australian if you will, for we care not.
We like going to the footy. We like going to the beach. We like drinking cold schooners on a hot day. Or even on cold days. We vote. We believe we should have an Australian Head of State. We don't know the words to the second verse of the national anthem, or that many of the first verse for that matter. So surely that proves our Australian-ness.
Yet there is one Australian institution we can't abide.
Barbecues. We enjoy attending them. Why, back in our marital days, we even hosted a few. And we enjoy eating a barbecued steak or a burnt sausage sanga drowning in tomato sauce.
But under no circumstances do we like cooking barbecues. No way. Nada.
Barbecues are a great reason for a social gathering. What's not to like about meat and salads and all those potato things and other stuff that usually makes an appearance on the table at every barbie.
Many important matters are discussed at barbecues and many of the world's problems are solved.
However, when it comes to manning the barbecue and flipping the steaks, this correspondent is always at the back of the queue. There's always someone else wearing those silly aprons so favoured by barbecue chefs with 'never trust a skinny cook' emblazoned on them. (Does anyone really think that's funny?).
For a start there's too much pressure on a barbecue cook. Everyone wants their steak or sausage or rissole done just perfectly. And everyone's an expert.
We once spent a whole evening being lectured on how to cook a barbecue. This involved long discourse on where we were going wrong. This was annoying. Also kind of strange, because we weren't actually cooking the barbecue.
In fact we were nowhere near the cooking epicentre as we were positioned no more than two metres from our esky.
And we'd been there all night, or for seven stubbies, for we can't recall what came first.
(Esky security is a major component of a successful barbecue we have discovered.)
And there's always fat spitting on barbecue cooks. The barbecue gets hot. Guests get cranky or inebriated or cranky and inebriated. Children start crying.
"Do you want a barbecue?'' a close relative asked the other day. "You can have it for free''.
"No!" we said sternly.
"No we don't. No, no never. Thank you for the offer but under no circumstances. No. And that's final.''
"What have you got against barbecues? Are you un-Australian or something?" came the reply.
No we're not. We just don't like cooking barbecues.
Eating yes. Cooking no.
Now, pass the sauce please.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
