Local author to share her story at Manning Net

September 15 2022 - 11:00pm
Kaneana May will be the guest speaker at the next Manning Net meeting. Picture supplied

Old Bar author Kaneana May will share her story with attendees of Manning Net at Wingham Services Club on September 29, 2022.

Local News

