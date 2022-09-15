Local author to share her story at Manning Net

Old Bar author Kaneana May will share her story with attendees of Manning Net at Wingham Services Club on September 29, 2022.
Kaneana has worked in the script departments of Home and Away, All Saints and Headland. She has had two women's fiction novels published by Harlequin/Harper Collins, The One (2019) and All we have is now (2021).
Kaneana will share some insights about working as a script writer and writing novels while juggling her busy life of work and family.
The cost for the evening is $30, which includes a two-course meal with complimentary tea and coffee after the meal.
RSVP by 10am, Monday, September 26 to Alison McIntosh 6553 4780, Ruth Brown 6553 9877, Susan Ryan 6553 5150 or Marilyn Thomas 6551 3416.
