Ingenia Gardens Taree residents donate 120 trauma teddies to Westpac Helicopters

September 13 2022 - 11:00pm
Amanda Howton, Maddie Simmons, Kym Smith, Patricia Langens, Graham Nickisson, Betty Mayer, Valerie Drumgold, Diane Rousell, Ann Waterhouse, Rhonda Gralton and Maree Grills. Picture supplied

On Tuesday, September 6, residents of Ingenia Gardens Taree made the long journey to personally deliver 120 hand-knitted trauma teddies to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Newcastle facility.

