SHARKS will be looking for a top grade premiership double when the Manning hockey grand finals are played on Saturday.
In A-grade men Sharks will start favourites to beat Chatham, with the game to start at 6.30. However, Tigers will be the popular elect in the women's division one match, timed to hit off at 5pm.
The B-grade men's grand final will also be a Sharks/Tigers affair. This will start at 3.30. Sharks were unbeaten until downed by Tigers in the major semi-final a fortnight ago. They qualified for the grand final by defeating Chatham in the final.
Town will be favoured in the division two women's decider against Chatham. This will be underway from 2pm. Chatham moved through to the grand final when upsetting Sharks in the final.
Great Lakes Strikers will be represented in the division three women's match, starting at 11am, where they'll play Sharks. Strikers won the major semi a fortnight ago while Sharks accounted for Tigers in the final.
Wingham's C-grade men will carry the club's hopes for a premiership. They'll play Sharks, with the game hitting off at 12.30. Wingham won through to the grand final by downing Chatham in last Saturday's final.
All grand finals will be played on the ATF.
