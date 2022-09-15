Wingham has risen to every recent challenge and their improvement certainly ensures that Sharks will need to be at their best or an upset could be on the cards. This could be one of the closest matches of the day in what will be a quick and physical encounter. Sharks will be led by the seasoned and experienced Scott Harry, who has an outstanding ability to read play and will certainly lead the Sharks along way on the road to victory if they respond to his guidance. Nathan Currie, Matt Hammond, Tykel Currie and twin brothers Connor and Liam Ford are all learning the game, but have shown incredible improvement.