TOWN division two women will be the shortest priced favourites on Manning Hockey's grand final day program tomorrow.
Chatham will be Town's opponents in the clash to start at 2pm.
Minor premiers Town have had some setbacks in recent with their squad and may be missing one or two key players as they look to finish off their outstanding season.
Town boast a strong team however should have too much strength across the field for one of the seasons big improvers in Chatham. Alannah Keogh, Shelby Johnston, Nicole Green, Hayley Green and Kodee Gardiner all boast plenty of first grade experience and they will not be overawed by playing grand final hockey.
Town goalkeeper Janene Watts brings so much to this team and her leadership along with the experienced voice of Narelle Salmon will Town play to a high standard throughout.
Chatham on the other hand, are extremely excited to be playing in a grand final and their efforts in recent weeks have been fantastic so they will be believing there is one more outstanding performance in their team also. Experienced players in Steph Tagliapietra, Paula Smith, Melissa Phillips, Jess Unger and Rachael Birkefeld have lifted their team however the two key players for Chatham of they are to challenge Town will be goalkeeper Kara Hardaker and midfielder Jess Unger.
Chatham will certainly ensure Town have to work hard for the premiership title, but the class of Town should see them come away victors with a dominate win.
B-grade men
SHARKS will take on Tigers at 3pm in B-grade men. Minor Premiers Sharks were undefeated in the regular season and are still smarting from a shock loss to Tigers in the major semi-final.
Sharks bounced back heavily last week and enter this match as clear favourites given their four previous defeats of Tigers in the regular season. Sharks will look to play an open and fast style of hockey in order to test the Tigers fitness and patience and they will rely heavily on brothers Nathan and Shaun Fuller to create most of their play.
NSW Schoolboys player Jayden Manusu will be a real handful in what will be his final match in B-grade before an expected premier league fulltime role in 2023. Sharks' strongest performers have been midfielders Ben Cross and Dean Germon as their skills, fitness and speed has made life difficult for every B-grade side.
Tigers won't lack beleief after their win the major semi. They boast experience across the side with David Cook, Matt Pullen, Phil Baker and Mark Atkins and they will need every bit of their experience if they want to match it with Sharks. Tigers have an ace with genuine striker Steve George in some of his best form and a strong level-headed match from himould well give Tigers a chance of an upset.
Sharks are expected finish their dominate season as premiers.
Division 3 women
GREAT Lakes Strikers and Sharks will open proceedings Saturday at 11am in division three women.
Sharks have been the ream surprise packet in the finals after scraping into the finals they now head into a grand final with no expectations but plenty of internal belief and confidence. Sharks will need to hit the ground running and put the pressure on Great Lakes defence and take any opportunity that arises in the first half. They'll look to their youngest player rising junior Mya Ford to lead the team, supported by Olivia Dawson, Jada Fuller, Cathy Van-Kampen and Roz Drury while at the back Claire Woollard has had an outstanding season and will look to guide her team around.
Great Lakes Strikers have the dominance up front and will look to settle the nerves early and call on Michelle Merrick, Kate Debono, Kelly O'Byrne and the competition's dominant player Emma O'Byrne to get the outfit off to an early lead.
Hockey stalwart Jane McNeill will have her team busting to go and whilst Sharks have made great strides in their season to make the grand fin. Strikers strength across the filed will be the difference.
C-grade men
SHARKS are the C-grade men's minor premiers and take on Wingham at 12.30.
Much will come down to the side prepared to play disciplined team hockey and keep a level head in the big moments.
Wingham has risen to every recent challenge and their improvement certainly ensures that Sharks will need to be at their best or an upset could be on the cards. This could be one of the closest matches of the day in what will be a quick and physical encounter. Sharks will be led by the seasoned and experienced Scott Harry, who has an outstanding ability to read play and will certainly lead the Sharks along way on the road to victory if they respond to his guidance. Nathan Currie, Matt Hammond, Tykel Currie and twin brothers Connor and Liam Ford are all learning the game, but have shown incredible improvement.
Dave Moscatt continues to turn back the clock and will look to shut down the Wingham attack. Wingham will look to the grade's leading player in Pat Luckie to take the game to Shark. Tim Keen, Damien Keen, Damon Hoole and Scott Bishop will all need to continue their good form in order to unsettle Sharks and perhaps get to halftime within striking distance to cause an upset.
This match will go the distance, but the experience of Sharks might see them sneak home in what will be a thrilling encounter
