Indigenous students from Chatham High School have helped create a yarning circle at the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre being built behind Manning Gardens Public School in Taree.
A team of dedicated, hardworking builders and volunteers from out(fit), a not-for-profit organisation which operates out of the University of Newcastle, worked closely with the students to construct the custom designed yarning circle.
The design of the circle was informed heavily by local Aboriginal community members who wished to create a place for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous community to come together.
Yarning circles are places to come together, share stories, share culture and learn from one another.
They are circular in shape so that no-one has their back to anyone, you can see each other's faces as you talk, and there is no hierarchy around the circle - everyone is equal.
The yarning circle was built with custom curved gabion walls, which were filled with construction rubble, waste bricks from Lincoln Bricks and other 'treasure' found from the construction site during excavations.
The seating was topped using recycled timber.
It was very important to the project that materials be recycled and re-used to respect and be kind to our planet and teach resourcefulness, out(fit)'s design build project officer Hannah Cheetham said.
"It was a privilege to work alongside the students to build the yarning circle," Hannah said.
"We feel so fortunate to have been involved in the yarning circle project, while we got to teach the kids how to build and use tools. They in turn taught us a lot about their culture, their lives and the dreams they have for the future - it's a really beautiful exchange," Hannah said.
"It was amazing to build with the kids, they got to use tools here that they have never used before, we teach them how to do this safely, and they leave feeling so empowered - they know that they are capable of anything!"
It is expected that stage one of the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre will be completed by the end of 2022, with United moved in and working from the site. Construction of stage two of the building has already commenced.
To keep up to date with the construction of the centre, go to the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre Facebook page.
