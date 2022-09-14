Manning River Times
Chatham High School Inidigenous students help out(fit) build yarning circle at First Steps Count

Updated September 14 2022 - 5:15am, first published 2:00am
Chatham High School students with builders and volunteers from out(fit) who all worked together to build the yarning circle. Picture supplied

Indigenous students from Chatham High School have helped create a yarning circle at the First Steps Count Child and Community Centre being built behind Manning Gardens Public School in Taree.

