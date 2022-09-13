Manning River Times

Taree City division 1 netball premiers

September 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree City Thunder won the Manning division 1 netball grand final

LANE Poland was named player of the match at Taree City Thunder scored a convincing 38-14 win over Old Bar Shells in the Manning Valley Netball division one grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.