LANE Poland was named player of the match at Taree City Thunder scored a convincing 38-14 win over Old Bar Shells in the Manning Valley Netball division one grand final.
Grand finals of all divisions were decided.
Wingham Wolverines accounted for CJs Devils in the division two match, where Shaylee Stone from Wingham was the player of the match. Division three saw TC Tactix down CJs Cyclones 35-23. Sinclair from CJs was judged the best player.
In division four it was a top day for Taree City Top Guns. They downed Old Bar Mermaids 35-11 with Sophie Parks from Old Bar the player of the grand final.
Old Bar Dolphins were successful over Taree City Tweeters in 11/12s. Jessica Uwland (Old Bar) was the player of the grand final.
In the 9-10 years CJs Hot Shots just got the better of Wingham Wombats, winning 17-13. Marlie Marron from Wingham was player of the grand final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.