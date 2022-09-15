A 1942 WLA Harley Davidson will be among the items for sale at the Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet on Sunday, September 25.
This is a joint venture between the Taree and District Classic and Vintage Motorcycle Club and the National Motorcycle Museum in Clarkson Street, Nabiac, the venue for the swap meet. Proceeds will go to Camp Quality and Marine Rescue Tuncurry-Forster who will be catering
The event is for car, truck and motorcycle machines or parts, with about 150 traders selling their wares occupying about 200 sites.
Three Victorian traders will attend including Greg Lawn from Central Motorcycles, Ken Woods, and Ray Fowler, along with Queensland BSA guru Mike Reilly.
On sale are a 650cc Yamaha and various parts for American, Japanese, British and European motorcycles. Cars being sold include a 1948 2.5 litre 4 door Riley sedan, TR8 Sports Car and 4 new Daihatsu Hijet mini trucks.
Buyers will only be permitted entry from 7am. All sites have been booked ahead from the last event. Any further inquiries can be had by contacting the museum between 10am to 3pm daily on 0474 788 132.
Admission is $5 while children under 16 are permitted with a gold coin donation. Proceeds going to Camp Quality and Marine Rescue Tuncurry - Forster who will be undertaking the catering.
This event is usually held the last weekend in July, however, owing to the recent rains the event had to be postponed until the end of September. Next year it will revert back to the end of July.
