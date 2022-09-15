Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet to go ahead on last Sunday in September

September 15 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WLA Harley Davidson that will be for sale at the Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet. Image supplied

A 1942 WLA Harley Davidson will be among the items for sale at the Nabiac Automotive Swap Meet on Sunday, September 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.