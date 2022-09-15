Sad week
What a sad week this last one has been not only for the British Isles and the Commonweath of Nations including Australia as well, with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, such a gracious lady and very much loved not only by her immediate family but her subjects.
Whilst I was living in London back in 1969-1971 as a young 22-year-old I had the opportunity of seeing Her Majesty up close and personal during the Trooping of the Colour twice, and again whilst staying with relatives who took me to experience the Epsom Derby, and The Queen and several other family members drove around the course in an open-topped carriage.
Like so many, Queen Elizabeth is the only English monarch we have known and loved.
May she rest in peace and God Save The King as King Charles 111 ascends to the throne.
Passing of Lyn Turner
Members of Wingham RSL Sub-branch and Auxiliary were deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the passing of Life Member Mrs Lyn Marie Turner. Lyn suffered a major stroke and passed away just a few days later on Sunday, September 4, leaving a grieving husband, Roger, and family.
Lyn's funeral will be held at Manning Great Memorial Gardens Chapel Friday, September 16 commencing 1pm and she will be farewelled with RSL tributes, as Lyn had given more than 58 years of service and dedication to the work of the local RSL through Taree and Wingham branches.
Vale Jack Weekes
I received the sad news on Sunday morning, September 11, that well known Tinonee local Jack Weekes had passed away.
Jack was a true gentleman in every sense of the word and had devoted his life to his church and family. Jack lost his first wife many years ago and remarried Miss Jan Murray, and they enjoyed 10 years of happy marriage. At the time of writing no details of the funeral arrangements were known.
Birthday wishes
Many happy birthday wishes go out to dear friends Ray and Judy Cluss of Tinonee, who both celebrated a birthday over the weekend. Ray was first to have his special day on Saturday, September 10 and Judy's day was Monday, September 12. Love and best wishes to you both and may you both enjoy many more.
Tinonee Public School
Thursday, September 22 was a big day for students at Tinonee Public School when they staged their Kidpreneur Market Day and raised money for koala charities and the upcoming stage three excursion.
On Friday, September 2 Tinonee PS Boys Football team travelled to Wingham Sporting Complex and participated in the 2022 Manning PSSA Boys Football Gala day. The team won their first game against Tuncurry Public School, then won against Manning Gardens, but in the third game against Chatham Public they were defeated and their final match was against Tuncurry PS again.
Today, Friday September 16 a number of the students are participating in a PSSA Netball Gala Day at Forster.
The school will continue holding their Kindergarten 2023 days and there will be three term four transition programs during October and November.
Taree Red Cross afternoon tea
Tinonee Red Cross members Judy, Bev, Gillian and Pam joined other Red Cross members from Mount George, Forster and Taree Red Cross Branches together with a number of friends at the home of Taree member Lyanne for a delicious afternoon tea of cakes, slices and tasty sandwiches on Thursday, September 8.
It was great to be able to catch up after all the restrictions.
The lucky winner of the raffle prize was Tinonee member Judy, whilst Mount George member Kitty was the winner of a couple of lucky door prizes.
Many thanks to Lyanne for opening her home for the event which I believe was a very successful fundraiser.
