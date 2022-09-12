Mount George Public School was treated to a warm and sunny day for the running of the annual Billy Cart Derby and Festival, held on Sunday, September 11.
Held at the school grounds, in addition to the main event of the billy cart derby the day featured many attractions, such as a car show, orange throwing competition, art show, petting zoo, live music performances along with a range of stalls.
But the billy cart derby was the main attraction and spectators weren't let down with feats of skill and daring from the young competitors who took on the downhill run. The carts came in a range of shapes and sizes and all those who helped with construction should be congratulated for their efforts.
Despite recent rains, the track remained in good condition throughout the afternoon providing safe conditions throughout.
Thanks to all the organisers and volunteers, especially the first aiders who made themselves available on the day.
Our photographer, Scott Calvin, was trackside capturing the thrills and spills throughout the event.
