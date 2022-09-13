Manning River Times
Live Traffic updates expanded to include local Mid Coast roads

September 13 2022 - 5:00am
Live Traffic updates expanded to include local Mid Coast roads

MidCoast Local Government Area (LGA) will be the first of 22 regional LGAs where motorists will receive real time traffic information on local roads.

Local News

