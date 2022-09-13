Live Traffic updates expanded to include local Mid Coast roads

MidCoast Local Government Area (LGA) will be the first of 22 regional LGAs where motorists will receive real time traffic information on local roads.
The NSW government is expanding the Live Traffic NSW website and app to provide more reliable information to drivers in the MidCoast LGS, especially during emergencies like bushfires or floods.
"A platform has been created which will allow MidCoast Council to share real time live traffic information from their local roads into a central hub, which will give more information to motorists when they are travelling around," Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said.
"One of the most important things people need to be able to rely on is accurate and timely road information to make travel easier and safer.
"This is particularly the case in the lead into summer and what has traditionally been bushfire season.
"Providing live traffic information on local roads will enhance travel across the Mid Coast and allow motorists to plan ahead so they can get from A to B easier and safer."
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin said the ability for councils to share info via this tool is a fantastic win, particularly for areas impacted by extreme weather events.
"Having this one-stop digital shop for disruption across the road network is an invaluable tool for any community, especially one looking for a clear road out during a natural disaster," Mrs Pontin said
"My community knows how crucial coordination is across government so the ability for local road impacts to now be fed into Live Traffic NSW by our council is a big step in the right direction, ensuring community members have access to the latest information at their fingertips."
This year during natural disasters the Live Traffic NSW website and mobile app traffic spiked up to 33 times the usual daily volume, with up to 660,000 sessions in one day, demonstrating the demand for real-time traffic information in a crisis.
The new information from 22 LGAs will be available on Live Traffic NSW and third-party apps from October.
