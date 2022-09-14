Manning River Times
Book launch, car show and barbecue at Harrington Library

September 14 2022 - 6:00am
Author and car enthusiast Joel Wakely at the launch of his book on "Utes" at Harrington in 2019. Photo by Scott Calvin

Local author Joel Wakely is the guest at Harrington Library on Wednesday, September 21, when he will talk about his latest book, 'Racing Humpy Holdens'.

Local News

