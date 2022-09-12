'This is all for William': Strike Force Rosann marks eight years since Tyrrell disappearance

It has been eight years to the day since three-year-old William Tyrrell disappeared from his foster grandmother's home in Kendall.
William was playing with his sister on the balcony of the home on Benaroon Drive on the morning he vanished, September 12, 2014.
It was in the short time his foster mother went inside to make a cup of tea, according to evidence provided in the ongoing coronial inquest, that William disappeared.
The three-year-old was wearing a red Spiderman suit and had been playing "tigers", the coronial inquest was told in 2021.
He has not been seen since, nor has there been any definitive evidence to clearly determine what happened.
For eight years, a mountain of growing evidence has been gathered. The investigation has also been plagued by speculation, rumours and distractions.
Police have not given up on finding out what happened to William.
On the eighth anniversary of his disappearance, Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said every effort is being made to find the missing boy.
"The Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann is continuing to prepare a brief for the information of the Coroner for the purpose of determining what happened to William eight years ago today," he said.
"Every effort is - and should be - channelled toward finding William Tyrrell."
Det Insp. Doherty said the investigation is "very much active and ongoing".
"While I won't go into specifics, I can assure the community that various activities, including those under Coronial Orders, are being undertaken every day.
"We are working with a large volume of information, and it is necessary to methodically explore and exhaust every line of inquiry; and that is a protracted process."
The search for what happened to William has been an eight-year long investigation. The team has never given up hope that William will be found. Strike Force Rosann detectives returned to Kendall in June 2018 for a forensic search of bushland.
The coronial inquest commenced into William's disappearance in March 2019 and remains ongoing.
Hundreds of NSW police officers also descended on Kendall in November 2021 once again for a series of "high intensity" searches following the revelation there was new evidence in the investigation.
The search lasted four weeks and unearthed a number of items that were sent to be forensically examined.
Strike Force Rosann detectives continue to prepare a brief for the information of the Coroner following the search last year, with no date set for the findings of the Coronial Inquest.
The eighth anniversary of William's disappearance coincides with former head of Strike Force Rosann Gary Jubelin's release of his second book Badness, which details some of "Australia's worst acts of badness", including the disappearance of William Tyrrell.
Mr Jubelin has also called for a public inquiry into how William's case has been handled.
He said the public needs to be confident that police have done everything they can do to find the missing three-year-old, that the NSW Police should be accountable for their actions and that if something has been done incorrectly, to learn from these mistakes.
The former detective chief inspector led the police search for William from February 2015 until early 2019.
Mr Jubelin resigned after allegations were proven he had made illegal recordings during the investigation, with William's foster parents slamming Mr Jubelin's removal from the case.
Shortly before 10.30am on Friday, September 12, 2014, William, then aged three, was playing in the yard of his grandmother's home on Benaroon Drive, Kendall, when he disappeared.
Hundreds of residents and emergency service workers and volunteers searched homes, forests, creeks and paddocks throughout the rural township, but William could not be located.
Detectives and analysts from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad have been investigating the circumstances surrounding William's disappearance from the outset under Strike Force Rosann.
They have been working under the premise that his disappearance was a result of human intervention.
Since that time, Strike Force Rosann has conducted extensive investigations and actively engaged with the Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame during the coronial process.
Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews, searches and other investigative activity, including those under Coronial Orders, as well as reviewing all available materials with the assistance of various experts.
Det Insp Doherty said the investigation's main focus is finding out what happened to the little boy in the Spiderman suit.
"This is all for William, and if it takes time and effort to get it right, it's worth it," he said.
The $1 million reward for information that leads to the recovery of William Tyrrell, and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, remains in place. Information can be provided in confidence to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
