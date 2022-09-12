Manning River Times
Home/News

Rotary Club of Taree gala dinner for Jean Hailes Foundation Women's Health Week

September 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rotary Club of Taree celebrated the start of Jean Hailes Foundation Women's Health Week on Monday, September 5 by hosting a gala dinner attended by 111 members of the community at Club Taree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.