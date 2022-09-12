The Rotary Club of Taree celebrated the start of Jean Hailes Foundation Women's Health Week on Monday, September 5 by hosting a gala dinner attended by 111 members of the community at Club Taree.
Each attendee, as part of their ticket purchase, donated a dignity bag which the Rotary Club of Taree contributing to the overall number of bags to 200, which will be present to the local women's refuge in the near future. The bags contain female hygiene products, toiletries, knickers - all purchased from the funds raised from the gala dinner, with Rotary Club of Taree matching the funds raised.
The main speaker for the evening was Ava Read, clinical psychologist at Mayo Specialist Centre.
A panel of four women sat for a question and answer session intended to cover various topics on women's health. The panel was headed by rehab specialist physician Dr Mel McCarney, Biripi Aboriginal Medical Centre nurse Luana Woodhouse, manager of Violence, Abuse, Neglect (VAN) and Women's Health Services Lynese Robinson, and Rotary Club of Taree President, Dr Grace Maano GP with Hiraya Midcoast Women's Health Clinic.
"The evening was a great success, supported by both men and women of the local community," said Anna Hutchinson of the Rotary Club of Taree.
"It was a fabulous evening of shared knowledge, awareness, fun and laughter with beautiful meals prepared by Club Taree, finished with tea/coffee and chocolates.
"We as a (Rotary) Club look forward to organising more events on various topics of need in conjunction with offering support to our community."
