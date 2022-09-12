Manning River Times

Taree City defeats Port Macquarie in under 18 minor semi-final

By Mick McDonald
September 12 2022 - 5:00am
Five-eighth Nav Willett kicked the winning goal for Taree City in the under 18 minor semi-final.

TAREE City fumbled their way to an 18-16 win over Port Macquarie in the Group Three Rugby League under 18 minor semi-final on Sunday.

