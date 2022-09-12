TAREE City fumbled their way to an 18-16 win over Port Macquarie in the Group Three Rugby League under 18 minor semi-final on Sunday.
Even the side's greatest admirers concede the Bulls will have to lift if they are going to beat Port City in next Sunday's final. Macleay ended Port's unbeaten run with a 36-26 win in a quality major semi played at Port on Sunday.
Both combatants in the minor semi were guilty of making fundamental errors - failing to find touch from penalty kicks, poor handling and wayward passing. The Bulls hit the lead eight minutes from fulltime when five-eighth Nav Willett was successful with a penalty goal and Taree managed to hold onto the two point advantage.
Indefatigable second rower Travis Hamilton was the pick for the Bulls, along with prop Travis Johnson, who travels from Gloucester to train and play. Hamilton didn't stop working in either attack or defence for the entire game while Johnson another whose work ethic impressed.
Five-eighth Willett was dangerous when he took on the line, but marred his game with some uncustomary errors, including a knock on from a restart after Taree took an early 6-0 lead. Willett was largely responsible for the try when he put up a towering bomb that eluded the Port players and halfback Jacob Smith grabbed the ball and scored. Willett then kicked the goal.
However, the error gave the Sharks field position and they scored when Tom Evans dived over from dummy half and Josh Lee kicked the goal.
The Sharks had the better of the remainder of the opening stanza but like the Bulls they frittered away chances with numerous errors. Sam Clatcher broke the deadlock with a try in the corner to give the Sharks a 10-6 lead they looked set to take into halftime. However, just before the siren Taree centre Will Hogan did well to cross in the corner following a passing rush along the line.
Willett produced a smart individual try for the Bulls early in the second half and his goal made it 16-10, but again Taree lost possession early after the restart and Caleb Blanch worked his way over from dummy half for the Sharks. Lees was on target with the conversion and it was 16 apiece before Willett's penalty goal gave the Bulls the two point lead.
Taree hope to have hooker Charlie Dignam available for the final after he missed the minor semi due to illness.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.