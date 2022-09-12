Manning River Times

Paradise Island well placed in Kris Lees Handicap

By Greg Prichard
September 12 2022 - 4:00am
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees

PARADISE Island is well placed to give trainer Kris Lees a win in the race named after the Newcastle trainer at Taree on Tuesday.

