PARADISE Island is well placed to give trainer Kris Lees a win in the race named after the Newcastle trainer at Taree on Tuesday.
The MNCRA 2021-22 Leading Trainer Kris Lees Class 2 Handicap over 1007m will see Paradise Island race for the first time since she scored at Coffs Harbour on June 17, but the three-month break won't be a problem for her.
The four-year-old hadn't raced for six months before winning at Coffs and the path to this race has been similar, with just the one barrier trial to fit her.
"She has freshened up nicely and pleased in her work," Lees said. "She's always competitive over the short course, so she should race well. She didn't come through her last race as well as I would've liked so I just backed off her, but now she's ready again. This looks a nice race for her."
Paradise Island, which has won two races and been placed twice from her six starts and likes the soft going, is a $3.60 favourite with TAB Fixed Odds.
The topweight, Miss Arizona - trained by Mark Stewart at Taree - looks the main threat. Also a four-year-old mare, she won at her first start for Stewart at Taree on August 26, after previously racing in Victoria.
