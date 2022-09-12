Manning River Times

Taree City through to league tag final

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 12 2022 - 3:00am
Captain-coach Kelsey Schneider set up Taree's winning try in the league tag minor semi-final.

DESPITE being down a player, Taree City booked a berth in the Group Three Rugby League women's league tag final by beating Port Macquarie 16-12 in extra time in the minor semi-final played at Tuncurry.

