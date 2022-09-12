DESPITE being down a player, Taree City booked a berth in the Group Three Rugby League women's league tag final by beating Port Macquarie 16-12 in extra time in the minor semi-final played at Tuncurry.
The Bulls lost fullback Taya Hunter, who was sent off just before fulltime following a melee. Taree led 12-8 at the time, but with nine seconds remaining the Sharks made squared it up when Kayla Turner gathered in a kick and dived over in the corner. Molly Styles missed the difficult conversion so the sides headed to extra time in steamy conditions.
Taree was the better in overtime. With time just about up, captain-coach Kelsey Schneider worked a reverse play on the short side and gave Lakesha Glass enough space to crash over in the corner. The conversion never nominated, but Taree was able to cling to the four point advantage.
They'll now meet Port City in Sunday's final at Port Macquarie.
Taryn Dixon controlled play for Taree and set up a vital try for Shontaya Clark right on halftime to level the scores at 8-8. Ebony Extrem had earlier scored for Taree.
The Sharks were on the attack for much of the second half, however, Taree broke the deadlock with five remaining when Clark scored her second try. The Bulls held the four point advantage until nine seconds from the end of regulation try.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
