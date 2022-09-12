Manning River Times

Hunter trainer fancies the chances of Prince Akeem

By Greg Prichard
September 12 2022 - 2:00am
Ttrainer Todd Howlett fancies the chances of Prince Akeem at Taree on Tuesday. Photo Singleton Argus.

HUNTER Valley trainer Todd Howlett will take a fantastic recent winning strike-rate into the Taree meeting on Tuesday (September 13), where he likes the chances of his five-year-old gelding Prince Akeem in the Kennards Hire Taree Class 3 Handicap.

