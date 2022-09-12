Manning Valley identity George Hoad has photographs of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II that he has taken on various occasions that he now considers precious mementos, considering the death of the Queen on September 8, 2022.
On one occasion in the 1980s or 90s, however, he was so close to the Queen he did not whip out his camera and take a photo.
"I can't remember in which street, I think it might have been Macquarie Street, and we all lined the streets and she was walking along, and I was standing right in front of her! So that was quite exciting as it was at the time," George says.
George has taken his mother and his aunt to the UK a few times over the years. In 2009, they were visiting Windsor Castle, he had an unexpected sighting of the Queen.
"We looked across there and there was the Royal Family getting into all their big fabulous Bentley's and they're all going off to the Ascot Races," George recalls.
On another trip in 2011, George bought tickets to Trooping the Colour, and got himself a great position on the Mall.
"I've got lots of great shots because they all come in those open carriages," George said.
"So that was quite exciting to go and see that and then walk down the Mall, there were thousands of people. And then she came out on the balcony and waved.
"What a wonderful inspiration she was and a calming influence on her realm.
"RIP HM Queen Elizabeth. Long live the King."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
