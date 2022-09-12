Queen Elizabeth II loved trees. Just this year, she chose the Queen's Green Canopy program as part of her Platinum Jubilee.
In her 70-year reign, it is estimated the Queen planted more than 1500 commemorative trees, several in Australia's botanical gardens. For the Jubilee, she chose a Copper Beech to plant at Balmoral Castle.
Sadly, England's trees are dying in vast numbers due to disease and climate change.
In memory of Elizabeth, and to support her tree planting program, perhaps your readers and their families might consider visiting the Trees in Memoriam page at the Queen's Green Canopy website and purchasing one or more trees to be planted in the UK.
