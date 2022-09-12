Manning River Times
Home/News

Manning Test cricketer meets Queen Elizabeth during 1964 Ashes tour

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 12 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queen Elizabeth meets the Australian cricketers in 1964. Burrell Creek's Johnny Martin is on the left. Photo supplied

"SO, you're little Johnny Martin. Are you really the mayor of Burrell Creek?''

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.