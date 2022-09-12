"SO, you're little Johnny Martin. Are you really the mayor of Burrell Creek?''
This is what Queen Elizabeth reputedly asked the Manning's most famous cricketer, Johnny Martin when he was introduced to her during the 1964 Ashes tour of England.
Martin hails from Burrell Creek, roughly halfway between Taree and Gloucester. He started his cricketing career at Burrell Creek as a schoolboy and played his last competitive game there when aged in his 50s.
Australian captain Bob Simpson would introduce Martin as 'the mayor of Burrell Creek' at functions they attended as part of Australian or NSW sides.
"Because dad was short, they would make him stand on his chair when the was introduced,'' Johnny's eldest son, Craig said.
The Queen's question has long been a part of Martin family folklore, although Craig's not 100 per cent sure of its veracity.
"I don't know how true it is,'' Craig admitted.
"Dad could tell a yarn. He said the players were told to nod their head and say 'nice to meet you your majesty,' when they met the Queen.''
Martin played eight tests for Australia between 1960 and 1967 and 135 first class games. He is the Manning's only test cricket representative.
He died at his Burrell Creek home in July 1992, aged 60.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
