More than 200 people have celebrated Mid North Coast business excellence at a gala dinner.
Business NSW announced the winners of the 2022 Mid North Coast Business Awards at the celebration on Friday night (September 9) at Sails Port Macquarie by Rydges following an exhaustive judging process.
Business NSW regional director - Mid North Coast Kellon Beard said it had been two years since they last came together in person to celebrate business excellence across the region.
He said in that time, many had faced quite significant challenges.
"We are here tonight to celebrate success in overcoming those challenges," Mr Beard said.
He said the reasons behind these events were to give businesses an opportunity to connect and celebrate their success, to provide a forum to shine and to shine a spotlight on business and staff.
The high standard of entry in 2022 was unprecedented with several highly commended awards given out for the first time, as the scores were so close.
Awards were presented across a range of categories. Welcome Dental from Urunga was named Mid North Coast 2022 Business of the Year. Taree's Rock Solid Fitness won the Outstanding Start Up award.
Business NSW CEO Daniel Hunter said these award events were the heart and soul of the community. He congratulated the finalists and winners.
Winners go on to represent the region at the State Business Awards in Sydney in November.
2022 Mid North Coast Regional Winners
Outstanding Employee
The Outstanding Employee Award recognises an inspirational employee who has demonstrated a passion for their role and a commitment to their workplace and the community.
Outstanding Young Business Leader
The Outstanding Young Business Leader Award recognises an inspirational business leader aged 35 or under who has demonstrated a commitment to their workplace, industry and the community through leadership.
Outstanding Business Leader
The Outstanding Business Leader Award recognises an inspirational business leader aged 36 years or over who has demonstrated a commitment to their workplace, industry and the community through leadership, whilst providing mentorship to others.
Outstanding Start Up
The Outstanding Start-up Award recognises a start-up business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the potential to achieve future success.
Excellence in Micro Business
The Excellence in Micro Business Award recognises a business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve business success and/or resilience.
Excellence in Small Business
The Excellence in Small Business Award recognises a business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve business success and/or resilience.
Excellence in Large Business
The Excellence in Large Business Award recognises a business that has effectively driven growth and is able to demonstrate the specific strategies implemented to achieve business success and/or resilience.
Excellence in Innovation
The Excellence in Innovation Award recognises a business that has implemented innovative solutions for new and existing business needs through the introduction or improvement of an idea, product, method, technology, process or application.
Excellence in Sustainability
The Excellence in Sustainability Award recognises a business that has demonstrated its commitment to sustainable business practices and is working to reduce the impact of its operations on the environment.
Employer of Choice
The Employer of Choice Award recognises a business that has implemented strategies and initiatives to create stimulating and supportive workplace environments for its employees.
Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion
This Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award recognises businesses that address the needs of a diverse community, including seniors, people from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse backgrounds, and people with disability. An inclusive business facilitates the needs of all its employees and customers.
Outstanding Community Organisation
The Outstanding Community Organisation Award recognises an organisation that works to improve the social, cultural or environmental wellbeing of the community.
Outstanding Chamber of Commerce
The Outstanding Local Chamber Award recognises the achievements of a local chamber of commerce in supporting its members to maximise their business potential.
Mid North Coast NSW Business of the Year
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
