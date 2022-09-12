Old Bar was on the board after just four minutes when winger Aaron Bayley was first to a Lewis kick to score an unconverted try out wide. The Breakers responded soon after when impressive five-eighth Rhys Matsen fooled the defence from a scrum win and centre Cuban Quinlan-Piper landed the goal, but then the Pirates hit back via a try to Lewis, who used his strength to push off a defender from close range. The kick missed and the Pirates were up by two at 8-6.