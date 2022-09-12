OLD Bar centre Kurt Lewis and utility player Drew Watkins are in doubt for the Saturday, September 24 Group Three Rugby League grand final to be played at Old Bar for the first time.
Both were causalities from the bruising major semi-final against Port City where the Pirates prevailed 28-24 to earn the right to host the decider.
Lewis, the best-on-field in the opening half, was replaced midway through the second stanza with a shoulder injury. Watkins has a broken rib. There was a lengthy delay late in the game while training staff attended to Watkins amid fears he may have punctured his lung. He was eventually assisted from the field.
Lewis stayed on the sideline to watch the remainder of the game. He said later he 'heard a crack' in the shoulder when he was heavily tackled.
Old Bar's win means the grand final will be played in the southern section of the group for the first time since 2007 when the match was at Taree. The Pirates will also be looking to end the Hastings-Macleay stranglehold on the premiership.
Forster-Tuncurry in 2011 was the last southern team to win the title.
Port City now plays Wingham in next Sunday's final at Port, with the winner to tackle the Pirates the following Saturday.
The Pirates dominated the opening half and trooped off at the break leading 20-6. Old Bar looked to be cruising at 28-12 at the mid-point of the second half, but then had to hold off a late rally by the Breakers. Port scored two converted tries in the last 10 minutes to narrow the margin to the four points with 3 minutes 18 on the clock.
The Pirates scrambled in defence in the remaining time to claim the match.
"It's the story of our life, we were up 16-4 two weeks ago against them (Port City), then clocked off for five minutes and let them back into it,'' an exhausted co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
"It was the same today. We're up by 16 points and let them back in. We need to be smarter and we need to be better.''
While conceding the Pirates have a couple of injury concerns, Worboys was reasonably confident the Pirates will be close to full strength on September 24.
"It's a grand final... I'm pretty sure blokes will strap themselves up and play. But if not we have blokes there who can fill the void and they'll step and do a job for us.''
Worboys played his first full game in more than a month after recovering from a dislocated shoulder and steered the side around the paddock.
He also delayed a pass that put livewire fullback Taye Cochrane in for a crucial try in the second half. The Breakers had enjoyed the better of the second half to that point and had narrowed the gap to 20-12.
There were frenzied scenes when Cochrane planted the ball as it appeared he had been hit late. Referee Bayle Dimarco restored peace and awarded an eight point try, despite protests from Old Bar's co-captain-coach Mick Henry, who demanded sterner action be taken by sending a Port player either temporarily or permanently to the dressing shed.
We need to be smarter and we need to be better- Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys says the Pirates still have some improving to do
Old Bar's Joel Minihan kicked both goals to shoot Old Bar to a 28-12 advantage.
Old Bar was on the board after just four minutes when winger Aaron Bayley was first to a Lewis kick to score an unconverted try out wide. The Breakers responded soon after when impressive five-eighth Rhys Matsen fooled the defence from a scrum win and centre Cuban Quinlan-Piper landed the goal, but then the Pirates hit back via a try to Lewis, who used his strength to push off a defender from close range. The kick missed and the Pirates were up by two at 8-6.
The Pirates dominated the rest of the half. Lewis sent a sublime pass to second rower Tom Dooker who charged into space and positioned Cochrane, who was unopposed in his run to the line. Minihan landed the conversion and soon after Lewis again shrugged off a tackle and posted his second try. Minihan's goal made it 20-6.
Matsen scored an early try for the Breakers in the second half after Old Bar fumbled the kickoff.
Still, it looked comfortable for Old Bar until the final 10 minutes when Quinlan-Piper and prop Tyler Roberts scored tries for the Breakers and Quinlan-Piper managed to convert both with the help from the uprights, reducing the margin to four.
Henry had his best game of the season, pinching valuable metres from dummy half and getting his forwards rolling through the middle. Props Shannon Martin and Jared Wooster were dominant and worked overtime. Cochrane continues to impress at fullback while Isaac Worboys complemented his brother in the halves.
"We didn't stick to our game plan,'' Port City captain-coach Riche Roberts said.
"We just defended for pretty well the 80 minutes. But we just weren't good enough on the day.
"Two sin bins didn't help us and we need to be better against Wingham next week. But fingers crossed we get another crack at them (Old Bar) in the grand final.
"At least we get a second chance so it's not all doom and gloom.''
