THE Group Three Rugby League grand final is heading to Old Bar for the first time.
The Pirates earned the right to host the Saturday, September 24 decider by beating minor premiers Port City 28-24 in the major semi-final played at Port Regional Stadium on Sunday.
Old Bar led 20-6 at halftime and looked to have the match sealed when they skipped to a 28-12 advantage midway through the second half.
However, the Breakers staged a late fightback, getting within four points with just over three minutes left following two converted tries. The Pirates scrambled in defence in the dying minutes to claim the club's first grand final appearance since 2013. There hasn't been a grand final played in the southern section of the group since 2007.
Port City will now play Wingham Tigers in the final next weekend at Port Macquarie. This follows Wingham's 14-12 victory over Forster-Tuncurry in Saturday's minor semi-final at Tuncurry.
It was a lean day for Port Macquarie clubs. Wauchope won the league tag game 15-14 over Port City while Macleay Valley ended Port City's unbeaten run in under 18s with a 36-26 result.
Macleay Valley accounted for Port Macquarie Sharks 44-0 in reserve grade.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
