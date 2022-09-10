Manning River Times
Home/News

Wingham Tigers defeat Forster-Tuncurry in Group 3 minor semi-final

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated September 10 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham second rower Joel Kleindienst is wrapped up by Forster-Tuncurry defenders during the Group Three Rugby League minor semi-final at Tuncurry.

"THAT'S one of the best wins in the club's history.''

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.