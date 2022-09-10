"THAT'S one of the best wins in the club's history.''
So said a jubilant Wingham Rugby League Club treasurer Craig Martin after the Tigers upset Forster-Tuncurry 14-12 in the minor semi-final at Tuncurry.
Wingham now move through to next Sunday's preliminary final, where they'll tackle the loser of tomorrow's (Sunday, September 11) major semi-final between Port City and Old Bar.
The Tigers overcame considerable odds just to figure in the playoffs, as has been reported. They struck more troubles on the eve of the minor semi.
There had been doubts about whether centre Josh Griffiths would play as he was apparently at odds with the club over a contract dispute. The Newcastle-based Griffiths was a withdrawal, with fellow Novocastrian, match winning halfback Jarom Haines pulling out late on Friday night due to COVID.
The Tigers then trailed an at times disinterested Hawks side 12-4 at the midpoint of the second half and it appeared the home side advance to the final.
However, with 13 minutes remaining five-eighth Nash Atkins, Wingham's best on the day, lopped around a player, received the ball in space and sprinted 25 metres to score in the corner. Harry Lewis landed the goal and it was 12-10.
The Hawks then set up camp in Wingham's territory, but were unable to find a gap, their cause not helped by some shoddy handling and poor attacking options.
Wingham eventually worked play into Forster's zone and with 2 minutes 30 left replacement halfback Trent Grofos, who had a solid game, took a pass from captain-coach Mitch Collins, raced through a gap and dived over to give Wingham the lead for the first time in the match.
However, the drama wasn't over. Forster found touch from the kickoff and pounded the Wingham line. Ultimately the Hawks came up with yet another error and the Tigers regained possession just before the final siren.
"I always knew we were a chance,'' captain-coach Mitch Collins said at fulltime.
"But we knew we had to dig deep as a team and that's what we did. I'm proud of all the boys.''
Collins agreed things didn't look to bright for the Tigers when they were down 12-4.
"Especially against Forster, they're a quality team and they have plenty of points in them. To come back like that was a gutsy effort,'' he added.
Collins concedes he's not sure if Haines will be back next week.
"But the blokes that played today I'm super happy with,'' he added.
"They've earned the right to stay there.''
Forster assistant coach Tom Freeman said 'critical errors at crucial times' cost the Hawks.
"We had a couple of tries disallowed too,'' he added.
"But it is what it is. Unfortunately we weren't good enough today and good luck to Wingham, they deserved it.''
However, he doubts the Tigers will be doing a lap of honour after the September 24 grand final.
"I think Old Bar will go on and win it,'' he said.
Freeman also mentioned the Hawks had an 'upset halfback.'
Their number seven Adrian Davis failed to see out the game, coming off in the second half. Davis also had heated confrontation with Wingham's Aaron Groom as the players trooped off at halftime. Groom missed the game with a knee injury that has ended his season.
The game didn't reach any great heights. Both sides struggled for cohesion, although that was understandable from the Tigers given the late changes. Wingham's forwards did a power of work, with prop Nick Beacham to the fore. Atkins shouldered more responsibility in Haines' absence and steered he side around the park. His kicking game was also effective.
As Collins said, it was a gutsy effort.
For much of the game the Hawks seemed to be just going through the motions. It was only when the Tigers hit the lead with the game just about over that the Hawks showed some urgency. Captain-coach Nathan Campbell did his best t spark the side, but it just wasn't enough.
The Hawks did have two second half tries disallowed, one to Campbell who was ruled to be offside after he was first to a short kick while winger Blake English was deemed to have dropped the ball over the line. Referee Matt Kneipp was well positioned to make both calls.
The result means that for the first time since 2013 a Manning side will be represented in the first grade grand final. There might even be two.
The Hawks were big winners in reserve grade defeating Port City 28-6.
Taree City had a good day, winning the under 18s, 18-16 over Port Sharks and the women's league tag 16-12 also over Port Sharks, with the game going into extra time. A report on the minor grades will appear online next week.
Wingham 14 (J Mullen, N Atkins, T Grofos tries H Lewis goal) d Forster-Tuncurry 12 (L Morgan, B Lowry tries, A Davis 2 goals).
The gate was just shy of $6000.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
