Maintaining the MidCoast Council Forster site in Breese Parade was estimated to cost approximately $70,388 according to general manager, Adrian Panuccio.
Mr Panuccio was replying to a question with notice from councillor Peter Epov who asked for detailed costs of maintaining both the Forster-based service centre and tourist information centre from the time of relocating staff to the Taree site early last year.
Advertisement
The current estimated cost of maintaining the Forster Visitor Information Centre is $45,000 per annum, Mr Panuccio said.
A break-down of costs:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.