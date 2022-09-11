Councillors have agreed to carry forward sponsorship funding to events forced to cancel due saturated grounds, ongoing wet weather conditions and other unforeseen obstacles.
The decision to continue supporting cancelled or postponed events was made during the September MidCoast Council meeting.
The recommendation would apply to an event cancelled between June1 and December 31 this year, ensuring it was held within 12 months of the original date and there were not major changes or unexpected outcomes.
Reporting to councillors, economic development project officer, Lianna Koller-Redfern explained event organisers who have outlaid funds prior to an event had in some cases faced financial risk.
"Cancellation of events leads to the loss of these funds and lack of ability to recoup costs through the event, and subsequently the event becomes financially unsustainable.
"There is an opportunity for council to provide support to these event organisers by providing certainty around their sponsorship if the event is held again in 2023."
Event co-ordination takes a lot of hard work and unfortunately we are in the situation again where environmental factors has caused my events not to go ahead.- Katheryn Smith
Ms Koller-Redfern said two events have been cancelled and council staff were aware of at least three others scheduled to be held in coming months on council grounds, grounds which may not be in a suitable condition to host and event.
"In 2020, a similar situation arose due to the pandemic."
She said a similar resolution by council had been welcomed by organisers and was seen as a gesture of support and goodwill.
"The idea is to ensure that the people who put the time and effort to set up events are given support by council now and in the future," Councillor David West said.
He said the area had been subjected to bushfires, floods and drought during the past couple of years.
"Event co-ordination takes a lot of hard work and unfortunately we are in the situation again where environmental factors has caused my events not to go ahead," Cr Katheryn Smith said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.