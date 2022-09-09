I travelled to Gloucester yesterday for the Country Women's Association centenary celebrations. Gloucester has two CWA branches, the first established 93 years ago and the second, Gloucester Evening, marking its 50th year. The Evening branch was formed, it was explained to me, by young working women who wanted to be part of the Country Women's Association and they were originally called the CWA Younger Set. Evening meetings meant they could leave the children with their husbands.
At the Gloucester CWA rooms, a picture of Queen Elizabeth II take pride of place, above the CWA pledge "Honour to God, Loyalty to the Throne, Service to the Country, Through Country Women, For Country Women, By Country Women." It has been the CWA's pledge since 1922.
Gloucester's CWA centenary celebrations started on a sombre note, marking a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who had died that morning. Special guest MidCoast Mayor, Claire Pontin (pictured) spoke on behalf of Mid Coast saying: "I extend my deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal Family, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She pledged her life to service and this she did. She was the first reigning monarch to visit Australia and visited us 16 times. It is said that she had a special affection for this country. I think we will remember her fondly and her death saddens us all. We offer thanks for a lifetime of public duty to the Crown, the Commonwealth, and to millions of people across the globe."
It was a sad day, as noted by the mayor, but the mood brightened when Mid North Coast CWA president Rhonda Merchant reminded us what the Country Women's Association had achieved for all Australians in the past 100 years. Not least among them being outside white lines on roads, reflectors on trains, seatbelts in cars, crash hats on bikes and "lite" beer. More to come on this later.
The day concluded in sunshine, at Gloucester's Pioneer Park for the unveiling of a new park bench to mark the centenary. My compliments to those responsible for Gloucester's Pioneer and District parks, they are magnificent.
Toni Bell
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
