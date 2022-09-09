Manning River Times

For Country Women, By Country Women

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For Country Women, By Country Women

I travelled to Gloucester yesterday for the Country Women's Association centenary celebrations. Gloucester has two CWA branches, the first established 93 years ago and the second, Gloucester Evening, marking its 50th year. The Evening branch was formed, it was explained to me, by young working women who wanted to be part of the Country Women's Association and they were originally called the CWA Younger Set. Evening meetings meant they could leave the children with their husbands.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.