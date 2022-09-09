For Country Women, By Country Women

Gloucester's CWA centenary celebrations started on a sombre note, marking a minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II who had died that morning. Special guest MidCoast Mayor, Claire Pontin (pictured) spoke on behalf of Mid Coast saying: "I extend my deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal Family, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She pledged her life to service and this she did. She was the first reigning monarch to visit Australia and visited us 16 times. It is said that she had a special affection for this country. I think we will remember her fondly and her death saddens us all. We offer thanks for a lifetime of public duty to the Crown, the Commonwealth, and to millions of people across the globe."

