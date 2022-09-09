Manning River Times
Home/News

A mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier today

Updated September 9 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flags fly at half-mast across Mid Coast

MidCoast Council is flying all flags across the LGA (local government area) at half-mast as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier today.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.