WAYNE Thomson played two first grade games for Balmain during the 1970 NSW Rugby League season.
And before the second match he was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen, Prince Phillip and Princess Anne were in Australia from March 30 to May 3, 1970 in a tour to mark the bicentenary of Captain Cook's first landing.
Part of the itinerary included attending a NSWRL match between Balmain and South Sydney on Saturday, May 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Wayne made his first grade debut with Balmain on the wing the previous week against North Sydney.
"Len Killeen, a South African, was a pretty famous name back then,'' Wayne said.
"He was the side's goal kicker but he was out injured, so they called me into the side for the match against Norths. I managed to kick seven out of eight (goals), so I kept my place for the game against Souths, where the Queen attended.''
This was the match of the round and in those days it was always played on Saturday afternoons at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Even under normal circumstances it would have drawn a massive crowd, but the fact that the Queen was going to be there ensured a full house.
"There were more than 40,000 people there,'' Wayne said.
And so to formalities. The players lined up before the kickoff the meet the Royal party, led by the Queen. The players had been briefed on protocol.
"We couldn't speak to her first, the Queen had to open and carry the conversation,'' he said.
"We weren't allowed to say 'how ya going' first, or anything like that.''
Firm handshakes were also out of the question.
"We had to virtually just touch her on the fingers,'' Wayne said.
Balmain captain Keith Outten had the responsibility of introducing the players.
"I was standing next to our hooker, Peter Boulton,'' Wayne recalls.
"We both had fairly long hair and it was also the era of the big side burns. I had red hair so I suppose I stood out a bit.''
Boulton was also hirsute and the Queen remarked on both players' tresses, wondering if it was difficult playing football with that much hair.
"She seemed pleasant enough,'' Wayne said.
After the Queen he was introduced to Prince Phillip and then Princess Anne,
He doesn't recall being particularly nervous while waiting to met the Queen. He was more concerned about the match against a powerful South Sydney side primed for revenge after the shock 11-2 defeat by the Tigers in the previous year's grand final. This was the first time the sides had clash since that game.
The Royal party watched on as Souths defeated the Tigers 14-5, with Wayne kicking one.
The Windsors weren't known as ardent followers of the code.
"They were probably bored to tears,'' Wayne laughed,
As keepsakes he has a video of the game, the program and also a copy of a photo taken of him next to Boulton while the Queen is speaking to them.
In all he played about 15 first grade games for Balmain before school teaching took him around the State and finally to Wingham High. Wayne is now retired and living at Diamond Beach.
Wayne's brief flirtation with Royalty 52 years ago didn't make him a monarchist.
"I'd eventually like to see Australia become a republic, especially now that the Queen has gone. King Charles and Queen (Consort) Camillia just doesn't do it for me,'' he said.
