Mayor Pontin's extends deepest sympathies to Royal family on behalf of Mid Coast

Updated September 12 2022 - 3:35am, first published September 9 2022 - 2:07am
MidCoast mayor Claire Pontin addressing the CWA in Gloucester on the day of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's death, with the Queen's portrait on the wall. Picture Toni Bell

While attending the Gloucester CWA official celebrations of the centenary of CWA in Australia, MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin released the following statement regarding the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

