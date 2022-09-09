While attending the Gloucester CWA official celebrations of the centenary of CWA in Australia, MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin released the following statement regarding the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"On behalf of Mid Coast, I extend my deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal Family, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"She pledged her life to service and this she did. She was the first reigning monarch to visit Australia and visited us 16 times. It is said that she had a special affection for this country.
"I think we will remember her fondly and her death saddens us all.
"We offer thanks for a lifetime of public duty to the Crown, the Commonwealth, and to millions of people across the globe."
RELATED:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.