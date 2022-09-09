ON the Bench was All In The Family this week, with Narelle Salmon joining the team to replace her brother, Gary Bridge, who has golfing commitments.
Narelle's other brother, Wayne Bridge, the Group Three chairman, has also featured on the segment this year while her granddaughter, Clar, made a cameo appearance a few weeks ago.
Advertisement
Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys (Narelle's future son-in-law) was the guest. Group Three Rugby League's decision to postpone last weekend's semi-finals and extend the season by a week were among the topics discussed, with Jordan backing the move to play the finals series in its entirety and not play two knockout games this weekend, as was considered.
Saturday's minor semi-final at Tuncurry between Wingham and Forster-Tuncurry and the major semis on Sunday at Port Macquarie, where Old Bar will play Port City, were also previewed.
Perhaps not surprisingly Narelle favours the Pirates on Sunday and thinks Wingham Tigers will get the money on Saturday.
On the Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree, will appear on the Manning River Times Facebook page from around 4pm today.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.