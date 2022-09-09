It was with deepest feelings of sadness I heard of the passing of our Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II was an amazing lady, monarch and leader and a constant in our lives, and I always thought she would last for ever, or at least 100.
Advertisement
She has been a beacon of stability. An exemplar leader and source of unity for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and for our nation in the 70 years of faithful service to us.
RELATED:
She has been a wise counsel for Prime Ministers of the Commonwealth and other leaders around the world through wars, conflicts and other crises including recession.
She has seen many changes of government in Australia and Australians of all political persuasions hold her in high regard and affection.
One of my earliest memories was her visit to Australia in 1963 as a five-year-old visiting Queanbeyan and Canberra and then many other visits here throughout my life. Waving flags and huge crowds. The memories of our Bicentennial and enjoying the heritage and regal ceremonies in my two years living and working in London. It was a thrill to be able to attend the Royal enclosure at Ascot and enjoy a day at the races "at Her Majesty's pleasure".
On the four occasions I was sworn into the Ministry and in the Australian Parliament, I was very proud to take the oath in declaring my allegiance to the Queen having observed someone who had set such a shining example of service to our nation. On the last occasion I was sworn in as a Minister during COVID, I took that same Oath remotely from Wauchope and ensured that with my wife Charlotte by my side, I made sure our Queen was also with us for the event with her portrait in view.
Our nation and Lyne mourn her passing and our deepest sympathies and condolences go to her family.
I have also made available a Condolence Book for people to sign at both my Wauchope and Taree Office should they wish to do so.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.