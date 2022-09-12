Manning River Times
Home/News

The first will begin in Coolongolook later this month

September 12 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first meeting in the Great Lakes will be held in Coolongolook later this month. Picture Shutterstock.

The second series of MidCoast Council local community conversations will roll out across the region later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.