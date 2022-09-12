The second series of MidCoast Council local community conversations will roll out across the region later this month.
Workshops will be held at Coolongolook on Wednesday, September 21, 6pm - 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall; Harrington on Tuesday, October 11, 6pm - 7.30pm at the Harrington Function Centre; and Nabiac on Thursday, October 13, 6pm - 7.30pm at the Showground Hall.
"This is another opportunity for us to meet communities across our region and update them on what we have planned for their area," council's general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
"We will also be talking to the community about a number of important topics for the Mid-Coast. These include our focus areas of customer service, improving development assessments, climate change, economic development and roads."
The council executive team will visit 15 communities from September 21 at Coolongolook through to November 22 and will include Coopernook, Nabiac, Gloucester, Stroud, Harrington, Tea Gardens, Taree, Tuncurry, Bulahdelah, Hallidays Point, Pacific Palms, Wherrol Flat, Wingham, and Old Bar.
"These community visits are important because with an area that spans 10,000km2, we have a very diverse range of needs and viewpoints to consider," Mr Panuccio said.
"Everybody is welcome, so come along and join the conversation."
The schedule of dates, locations and times for meetings for this month is listed below, with the full list available on the MidCoast Council website.
Each facilitated session is expected to run for around one and a half hours and will include light refreshments. RSVPs are not required.
