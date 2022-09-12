Manning River Times
Community Resources makes a special announcement

September 12 2022 - 9:00am
Governor General's newest appointment

Tuncurry-based Community Resources has been acknowledged for its contribution to the community after Governor-General, David Hurley and Linda Hurley accepted an invitation to become inaugural joint patrons.

