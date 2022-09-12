Governor General's newest appointment

Tuncurry-based Community Resources has been acknowledged for its contribution to the community after Governor-General, David Hurley and Linda Hurley accepted an invitation to become inaugural joint patrons.
The organisation was established in Tuncurry 35 years ago as an Aboriginal-led organisation, helping Indigenous people living on Worimi country to find work.
Today, Community Resources runs successful environmental social enterprises, Green Connect, Resource Recovery Australia and Soft Landing, along with the Great Lakes and Manning Youth Homelessness Service, Helping Hands, Homebase and WasteAid.
"One of Linda and my priorities is to celebrate people and organisations who are doing great and important things in the community," Governor-General David Hurley said.
"From the very first moment that we stepped foot on the Green Connect Farm, we saw that this was an incredible organisation quietly showing how together we can tackle some of the largest problems that our planet is facing today," he said.
"Through Green Connect and other initiatives, Community Resources actively employs people experiencing barriers to employment in jobs that care for people and planet.
"We are delighted to become joint patrons and look forward to supporting their work."
Community Resources CEO, Marc Higgins said their excellencies have a long-held commitment to progressing Aboriginal affairs, sustainability practices and the environment.
"We are excited about how their patronage will help us in our goal to create thriving communities that value people, planet and the traditional custodians of the land," Mr Higgins said.
"I can't think of more appropriate inaugural joint patrons," he said.
"This appointment is a great honour.
"After winning our prestigious Global Sustainability Award last year, we were delighted to host their excellencies to view our unique permaculture farm and meet the former refugees and young people who work there.
"Our people come from culturally diverse backgrounds all around the world, working together to make a difference.
"Our work shows that it is possible to bring about social change and environmental benefit while running a business. We hope our story inspires others to see how they too can play a part."
Last year Community Resources provided jobs for 650 people across Australia, 79 per cent of them experiencing barriers to employment.
In 2021, its social enterprise Green Connect was the Australian winner in the Commonwealth Secretary-General's 2021 Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards.
The Sustainable Development Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere.
