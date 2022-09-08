Subsonic had taken place from 2010 until 2019 at the Riverwood Downs camping grounds near the town of Monkerai. According to court documents, around 5000 people were expected to attend from December 5 to 9, 2019, before bushfires spread into the region. Mr Commens and the owners of Riverwood Downs decided to call off the event amid fears patrons could be cut off by the fires, Mr Commens said.