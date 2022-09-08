Manning River Times
Subsonic music festival organiser sues insurer Lloyd's over cancellation due to 2019 Black Summer bushfires in Hunter Valley

September 8 2022 - 10:00am
Hunter music festival Subsonic near Monkerai in 2016. The 2019 event's cancellation amid Black Summer bushfires is subject to a court battle between organisers and insurer Lloyd's. Picture by Natasha Lloyd Jones

A HUNTER music festival organiser is suing insurer Lloyd's for roughly $870,000 after the insurance giant claimed the event should have proceeded despite the Black Summer bushfires raging kilometres away.

