A HUNTER music festival organiser is suing insurer Lloyd's for roughly $870,000 after the insurance giant claimed the event should have proceeded despite the Black Summer bushfires raging kilometres away.
The cancellation of the Subsonic festival in December 2019 was necessary because of the threat that the unprecedented fires caused, organiser Scott Commens claimed in a Federal Court lawsuit filed on Monday.
Subsonic had taken place from 2010 until 2019 at the Riverwood Downs camping grounds near the town of Monkerai. According to court documents, around 5000 people were expected to attend from December 5 to 9, 2019, before bushfires spread into the region. Mr Commens and the owners of Riverwood Downs decided to call off the event amid fears patrons could be cut off by the fires, Mr Commens said.
He made a claim under event cancellation and abandonment cover. Lloyd's refused the claim in April 2020, saying the event could still have gone ahead, and that a written contract should have been in place between Mr Commens and the owners of Riverwood Downs.
Subsonic alleges it spent almost $1.1 million in organising the festival, but gained around $300,000 in income for the event before it was abandoned. Around $90,000 in net profit was also lost.
Mr Commens is seeking damages, interest and his legal costs.
